Madison Academy falls short in Class 3A State Title Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Academy Mustangs dropped their first game of the season, Thursday afternoon, 55-28 to Mobile Christian in the Class 3A State Championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Both teams came into this matchup undefeated on the season, as the number one and number two seeds in the class.

The Leopards jumped out to an early 14-0 lead before the Mustangs junior running back, Kenyon Cherry tied the game with a pair of touchdowns. Cherry led the way with nearly 250 yards of offense and 3 touchdowns.

Mobile Christian, however, answered right back pushing the lead to 21-14 before the break. The Leopards kept their foot on the gas into the second half, outscoring the Mustangs 24-14 in the final two quarters of play.

“We came up short today. Honestly this is the first time since January that this team has come up short,” said Mustangs head coach Bob Godsey postgame, “Everything we’ve done they’ve figured out. And as coaches we’ve done everything to make it tough on them and prepare them, not only for this but for life because life is gonna be tough as well. And these guys answered that call. As a coach you have a vision on what a program should look like, and these brought that vision to life. They made it the standard.”

Madison Academy finishes their season 14-1, as class 3A runner-up.

