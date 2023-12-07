Limestone County School tax fails, school district to try for new referendum amidst alleged misunderstandings

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday night, voters in Limestone County chose not to renew the Special School Tax which would have raised millions of dollars for schools across the county.

According to officials, the Special School Tax has been on the books for 60 years and that only three percent of voters turned out in the special election for it.

Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse believes turnout was so low partially because of a new Alabama law.

Act 2022-428 went into effect on January 1, 2023. It prohibits public employees from using public funds to advocate for or against a local ballot measure.

Shearouse says he thinks school leaders were trying so hard to follow the law that they didn’t say anything about the tax.

“We’re going to really study this (law) moving forward and make sure that we do a better job informing voters on what this is about,” Shearouse said. “Not saying vote for it but just informing them what this tax system is for.”

State Senator Arthur Orr, who represents Limestone County, sponsored the bill. He says he thinks public money should go to government services and public employees are welcome to voice their support for a referendum.

“They can take a position, they can advocate, but they can’t use government resources to do that kind of advocacy but they can certainly be a repository of information,” State Senator Orr said.

Now leaders are hoping to put the tax renewal back on the ballot next year and they still have time to put together another referendum since the current special tax does not end until 2025.

Without renewal, the Limestone County Schools district will be out of nearly $7 million. Shearouse says the money helps pay for necessities like teachers, custodians and building renovations.

Leaders with the probate judge’s office say Shearouse must collect at least 200 signatures on a petition to run another special election. Then, the probate office has to put the special election together sixty days after the petition is completed.

State law mandates that a certain amount of money must be collected from property taxes and given to schools according to Shearouse. If it’s not passed through a referendum, it will go through the Limestone County Commission.

Shearouse wants the people’s support.

“If you ever have greater needs in the district, where you wanted to amass taxpayers like if you ever needed a brand new school and you couldn’t afford that,” Shearouse said. “You may need to go to taxpayers and say, ‘Hey we need your support on this because Limestone County is growing rapidly.”

