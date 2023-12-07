Judge throws out lawsuit filed against James Clemens administrators

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal judge is throwing out a lawsuit filed against two James Clemens administrators who broke up a fight on a school bus.

Assistant Principal Jason Watts was filmed while breaking up the fight a year ago.

In the video, you can see Watts laying hands on and hitting a student.

That student sued Watts and Principal Brian Clayton, saying the two never tried to call the school resource officer and took matters into their own hands, unjustly hitting her.

WAFF obtained court records that said Watts acted appropriately after the student bit him.

