“I appreciate that for sure”: Madison County residents speak on Dug Hill Road improvements

BROWNSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Dug Hill Road is the latest street to benefit from the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Improvements include eight culverts bridges that were widened, additional railing, and signage to help drivers navigate the winding roads. The overhaul cost 1.2 million dollars.

County Commissioner Craig Hill says it was worth every penny.

“In the last couple of years, about a dozen accidents there,” he said. “For that road, that’s a high number. We want to improve all routes, but that’s one that has historically been very very dangerous.”

Hannah Borchers has lived near Dug Hill Road for 10 years. She’s also the mother of two teenagers who are new to driving.

Borchers says these improvements puts her at ease.

“When we have had to exit from Dug Hill road going south onto Hampton Cove on Governors, one of the very first times I did it with my son, I thought I was going to die.”

Ron Daniel also lives near Dug Hill Road. He tells me the improvements are a welcome sight, but says there’s still more items on his wish list.

“I’m a cyclist. I ride the road two or three times a week probably,” Daniel said. “The road is getting a lot more traffic these days. It would be nice if they could continue the improvements by widening it and maybe putting some shoulders on it.”

Some neighbors are also asking for more street lights on the road.

