Huntsville City Schools leaders host groundbreaking for Career Tech Facility, Central Office

The facilities are scheduled to open in Fall 2025.
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools leaders hosted a groundbreaking for its upcoming Central Office and Career Tech Facility on Wednesday afternoon.

The 40,000 sq. ft. Central Office will serve as the administrative center for Huntsville City Schools. It will feature a board room and dedicated offices for the Superintendent and HCS staff.

“By investing in this state-of-the-art facility, we are investing in the limitless potential of our students,” Dr. Clarence Sutton, HCS Superintendent said. “Our commitment to excellence is not just about constructing buildings. It’s about constructing opportunities, opening doors, and lighting the way for generations to come right here in Huntsville.

The 81,000 sq. ft. Career Tech Facility is designed to “elevate career technical education to new heights.” According to district officials, many of the district’s 20 CTE programs, which are currently housed at high schools across the district, will be relocated to the new building.

The building will have classrooms and specialized labs for: welding, precision machining, building construction, advanced manufacturing, culinary arts and cosmetology. The district is also planning to add new CTE classes such as automotive, industrial technology and advanced health sciences.

“In an era where technology and vocational skills are integral to success, we are proud this facility will empower students with the practice knowledge and hands on experience needed to excel in their chosen fields,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.

The facilities are scheduled to open in Fall 2025.

