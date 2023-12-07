GOP presidential candidates battle on stage during 4th debate in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - Name-calling, zingers, and insults were all mixed into the fourth and final GOP Primary Debate in Tuscaloosa.

With that, came topics of much substance, with candidates covering foreign affairs, immigration and the front runner, former president, Donald Trump.

The mood was testy at the debate, as several candidates went after each other.

All night, the candidates tried to steal the spotlight from former president, Donald Trump, who did not attend, citing his lead in the polls.

That didn’t stop the candidates from talking about him, like former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie.

“The fact of the matter is he is unfit to be president. And there is no bigger issue in this race, and those numbers prove it,” Christie said.

Christie was joined by current Florida Governors Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley and business entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswamy, playing the role of outsider. He came out swinging, calling fellow candidates puppets, fascists and dishonest, like in this exchange.

“She said that I have a woman problem. Nikki, I don’t have a woman problem. I have a corruption problem, and that’s what I think people need to know,” Ramaswamy said. “Nikki will send your kids to die, so she can buy a bigger house.”

The heated exchange led to mixed reactions from the crowd even though audience members were told not to clap or boo. Both applause and jeers could be heard several times throughout the debate.

The spat between Haley and Ramaswamy came as the businessman criticized Haley for accepting donor money from big corporations. Something she says won’t influence her in any way. “When it comes to these corporate people that want to suddenly support us, we’ll take it. I don’t ask them what their policies are... they ask me what my policies are,” Haley said.

The candidates weren’t the only ones using tough talk on the stage. Citing Trump’s commanding lead, DeSantis had to answer questions about his own electability.

“I am sick of Republicans who are not willing to stand up and fight back against what the left is doing to this country,” DeSantis said. “You’ve got to be willing to stand strong and you’ve got to be willing to beat these people.”

As for what’s next the Iowa caucuses are in about six weeks, which will be the first indication of where voters actually stand, after months of polling.

