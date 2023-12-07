Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

German appliance maker Miele selects Alabama for Its first U.S. production facility

Miele
Miele(Miele)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Miele, the world’s leading manufacturer of premium domestic appliances, has selected Opelika as the location for a U.S. manufacturing hub that will employ hundreds of workers.

Germany-based Miele is launching a long-term growth project in East Alabama that will ultimately create several hundred jobs and see the company build a major production facility serving multiple business units as its U.S. business expands.

“Miele is one the world’s most iconic brands, and we’re thrilled to have this great company select Alabama as the home for its first U.S. manufacturing facility,” said Governor Ivey. “Miele is a wonderful addition to our state’s business community, and I look forward to the day when its new Opelika facility is turning out first-class ‘Made in USA’ appliances coming from Alabama.”

Initially, Miele plans to occupy an existing facility in Opelika to jump-start the production of appliances, creating over 150 jobs by 2026. In Phase II of the growth project, Miele plans to build a large facility to serve as the company’s major U.S. production center, creating an additional workforce by 2030.

“Overall, Opelika offers the best conditions for a successful start for our new plant, including the long-term perspective for further expansion stages,” said Uwe Brunkhorst, Senior Vice President Business Unit Cooking for Miele. “We would like to express our gratitude to the city of Opelika and the State of Alabama for their outstanding support during this selection process, and we look forward to further cooperation.”

Miele is the world’s leading manufacturer of premium domestic appliances, including cooking, baking, steam-cooking appliances, refrigeration products, coffee makers, dishwashers, and laundry and floor care products.

The family-run enterprise, now in its fourth generation, employs a workforce of around 22,300. The company has its headquarters in Gütersloh in Westphalia.

Founded in 1899, Miele has eight production plants in Germany, one each in Austria, the Czech Republic, China, Romania, and Poland, as well as two production plants belonging to its Italian medical technology subsidiary, Steelco.

Earlier this year, Miele announced it was evaluating several locations in the U.S. for the planned manufacturing facility. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce, the site in Opelika was selected over potential locations in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Mississippi.

“Miele is making a significant investment in Opelika that will not only create several hundred jobs over the next few years but also deliver a massive economic impact for the region,” said Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. “We’re committed to providing the support that this world-class German company needs to achieve long-term success with its Alabama growth project.”

Local officials welcomed Miele’s growth plans.

“We are excited to announce the arrival of Miele to our vibrant community. We are committed to fostering innovation, creating high-quality jobs, and contributing to the economic growth of our community,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.

“Together, we look forward to a future filled with shared success and lasting positive impact,” he added.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man

Latest News

We spoke with a political analyst who feels we could hear a lot more substance from the...
GOP presidential candidates battle on stage during 4th debate in Alabama
Name-calling, zingers, and insults were all mixed into the fourth and final GOP Primary Debate...
GOP presidential candidates battle on stage during 4th debate in Alabama
Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Paramedic claims jilted lover lied to police about him raping her
After a puppy was hit by a car and dumped in Bullock County, a local rescue is stepping in to...
Dog-dumping becoming a growing problem in Alabama, rescue group says