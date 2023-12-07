Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
A First Alert Weather Day Saturday for heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms.

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, sunny and nice with near 60 degrees. Tonight, clear and not quite as cold....
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, sunny and nice with near 60 degrees. Tonight, clear and not quite as cold. Upper 30s. Friday, increasing clouds with temps in the 60s. Cloudy with a chance of showers late Friday night and mild. Mid to upper 40s.

A 48 First Alert Weather Day for Saturday. Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds possible. Early morning showers will increase to a steady rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and night. Rain will be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms may be strong with enhanced winds and rain. Low end chance for a spin up tornado. Temps Saturday in the 60s. Make sure to have your weather radios ready to go and continue to follow the forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours for the latest. Sunday, showers and thunderstorms end during the morning. Much colder and windy for the afternoon with some sun. Temps falling into the 40s. Next week, besides an isolated shower Wednesday, mainly dry. High temps in the 50s and low temps in the 30s.

