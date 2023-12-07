Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Family Services of North Alabama expands facilities, offers support closer to home

Previously, victims of sexual assault were sent to Huntsville or Birmingham to receive care
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Until now, young victims of sexual assault in Marshall County and surrounding areas were sent miles away from home to receive proper care.

Family Services of North Alabama now has a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner for Pediatrics and that is Tasha Galanty.

“Any victim of sexual assault under the age of 14 had to go to crisis services in Huntsville or CHIPs located in Birmingham,” Galanty said.

Executive Director Sherrie Hiett says she’ll provide exams and advocacy for victims right in their hometown.

“Coming here it’s more confidential, it’s more warm, it’s more inviting and not as intimidating,” Hiett said.

Hiett says providing these services close by helps provide more enhanced support for those who might not have sought care otherwise.

“When victims have to drive that far, a lot of times they don’t have transportation, they don’t have good transportation, they don’t have gas money to get there and then you lose victims, you lose those who are desperately in need of services,” Hiett said.

Along with sexual assault support, FSNA has implemented a new workforce development program helping adult victims get back on their feet in times of hardship.

Hiett says they offer interview workshops, GED classes and certifications for those looking for a fresh start.

“It not only allows us to treat the trauma, but it also allows us to treat the symptoms of that which is a lot of times not being able to hold down a job or find a job, or not continuing their education,” Hiett said.

Hiett says they are also offering internet safety courses to students regarding human trafficking prevention. She says this is all an effort to decrease the number of victims in the community.

Hiett says anyone in need of any of the services can reach out to their crisis hotline at 1-888-878-9159.

