HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On December 9, select homes within historic downtown Decatur will open their doors to the public for the Historic Decatur Tour of Homes.

It’s a self-guided tour featuring around a dozen tour sites including homes, churches, and historic places in the Albany and Old Decatur Historic Districts. Along with seeing some of Decatur’s most historic and architecturally significant dwellings beautifully decorated with luminaries, fruit, greenery, and thousands of lights, the festive event offers shopping, refreshments, and live holiday music.

One home that will be on the tour for the first time is Shadowlawn. Owned by Dr. Randy Riehl and his wife, Lauren, the home has recently been restored. Built in 1874, Shadowlawn is a stunning white home with character.

Shadowlawn has his and hers parlors (Ellen McDonald)

Upon walking through the front doors, the aromas of the season and the decor to match. With his and hers parlors, attendees will enjoy a variety of decorations. We’re a little biased to Lauren’s parlor though. Who does not love a pink Christmas?

With French paintings adorning the walls, a beautiful crystal chandelier, and the coziest couches you’ll ever sit on, this is a picture-perfect room.

The tree ties the home's decor all together (Ellen McDonald)

The room’s decor all ties in together. Pink, gold, and white shimmer in the afternoon sun, giving the room a sense of holiday warmth. The mantle above the fireplace is a scene steeler. With Staffordshire dogs at the center, you’re eyes are naturally drawn to the intricate arrangement.

No corner of Shadowlawn is undecorated (Ellen McDonald)

Right next to the mantle is, of course, the tree. Decorated with unique Christmas balls, stunning heart ornaments, and ribbon, you’ll be begging to take it home with you.

The trees in this home and beautiful (Ellen McDonald)

Through the parlor is the home’s living room. The pink theme continues into here, naturally. Tying into the watercolor painting on the wall, Lauren decorated the centerpiece with pink and green florals to make the decor lively! Sparkly trees, golden leaves, and fabulous reindeer all lay around crystal candelabras.

Imagine Christmas dinner in this dining room (Ellen McDonald)

On top of the china cabinet, Lauren has placed some adorable Christmas village houses. With hues of pink, coral, blue, aqua, and green, these little holiday homes had us wishing we could move in!

Pink Christmas is the best Christmas (Ellen McDonald)

To see Shadowlawn and so much more, be sure to buy your tickets for the Historic Decatur Tour of Homes today!

