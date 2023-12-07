Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump comments on the viral tasing incident involving Reform police

Prominent civil rights attorney responds to Reform video
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ben Crump is Glenn Foster Jr.’s family attorney. Wednesday, the Foster family filed a federal lawsuit against several Pickens County entities and residents regarding the wrongful death of Glenn Foster Jr.

Still, it was Reform Police who originally arrested Foster and now the department is being criticized for another incident.

A Reform Police Officer tased a man during an arrest over the weekend, and Wednesday, while announcing the Foster lawsuit, Crump responded to the video.

Attorney Crump says the video is disturbing, but he is grateful someone was recording. The video is now garnering national attention.

Crump says this situation shows the need for video to be released in other cases where law enforcement is accused of wrongdoing. He also believes that investigations will be opened into the Reform Police Department.

“We suspect that the department of justice is going to consider on whether or not to have a pattern and practice investigation because they continue to violate the civil rights of citizens, especially black citizens,” said Crump.

WBRC reached out to the DOJ for comment, but at this time have not yet heard back. WBRC’s James Giles has also reached out to Reform police to learn more about the incident. They too have not responded.

