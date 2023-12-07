Christmas Originals: Katlyn Barnes performs “Baby Come Home”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Last year, we started a TVL holiday tradition: Christmas Originals. Katlyn Barnes is a singer-songwriter from The Shoals who recently had the opportunity to work alongside Lana Del Rey.

She wrote and performed an original song called, “Baby Come Home.”

To hear more of her music and stay updated on show dates click here.

