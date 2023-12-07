Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Christmas Originals: Katlyn Barnes performs “Baby Come Home”

Katlyn Barnes performs a brand new original Christmas song
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Last year, we started a TVL holiday tradition: Christmas Originals. Katlyn Barnes is a singer-songwriter from The Shoals who recently had the opportunity to work alongside Lana Del Rey.

She wrote and performed an original song called, “Baby Come Home.”

To hear more of her music and stay updated on show dates click here.

