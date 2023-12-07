Occupied car submerged in pond off Charity Lane in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle with someone inside is submerged in a small pond off Charity Lane in Hazel Green, WAFF’s D’Quan Lee has learned.

Multiple agencies are at the scene, including HEMSI and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

WAFF has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

