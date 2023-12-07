Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Occupied car submerged in pond off Charity Lane in Hazel Green

A vehicle is submerged in a small pond off Charity Lane in Hazel Green, according to Don...
A vehicle with someone inside is submerged in a small pond off Charity Lane in Hazel Green, WAFF’s D’Quan Lee has learned.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle with someone inside is submerged in a small pond off Charity Lane in Hazel Green, WAFF’s D’Quan Lee has learned.

Multiple agencies are at the scene, including HEMSI and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

WAFF has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man

Latest News

Tyler Goodson - road where he lived
Tyler Goodson, man in ‘S-Town’ podcast dead after being shot during standoff, ALEA says
Miele
German appliance maker Miele selects Alabama for first U.S. production facility
We spoke with a political analyst who feels we could hear a lot more substance from the...
GOP presidential candidates battle on stage during 4th debate in Alabama
Name-calling, zingers, and insults were all mixed into the fourth and final GOP Primary Debate...
GOP presidential candidates battle on stage during 4th debate in Alabama