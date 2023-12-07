Occupied car submerged in pond off Charity Lane in Hazel Green
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle with someone inside is submerged in a small pond off Charity Lane in Hazel Green, WAFF’s D’Quan Lee has learned.
Multiple agencies are at the scene, including HEMSI and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
WAFF has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
