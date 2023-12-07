Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Bank Independent helping make holiday wishes come true through toy drive

Bank Independent needs your help making Christmas wishes come true for kids all across the valley.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Bank Independent needs your help making Christmas wishes come true for kids all across the valley.

It’s hosting a huge toy drive right now, and there are just two days left to contribute.

People can drop off new, unwrapped toys for local organizations at Bank Independent branches through December 8. You can also donate through PayPal or shop through an Amazon wishlist.

More information on how to donate can be found here.

Donations will be distributed through various local and partner organizations.

In 2022, the initiative collected 3,661 toys and donated $1,278 in cash to partner organizations in the Huntsville area.

