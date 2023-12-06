Wheeler Walker Jr. to perform at Von Braun Center in 2024

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wheeler Walker Jr. will perform at the Von Braun Center Mars Music Hall next year.

The singer is slated to hit the stage on Wednesday, April 24 as part of the Spread Eagle Tour.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 8 and begin at $33.00 plus applicable fees. A service charge is added to each ticket.

Tickets can be purchased at the Von Brun Center box office and online at ticketmaster.com.

