Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Tuskegee police officer arrested, facing multiple charges

Tommy Cheatham
Tommy Cheatham(Montgomery County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee police officer was arrested in Montgomery on Tuesday and is facing charges in both Montgomery and Macon County.

According to Tuskegee Chief of Police Jennifer Jordan, Officer Tommy Cheatham was arrested in Montgomery County on Tuesday in reference to several search warrants that were executed by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

Chief Jordan stated that Cheatham has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation and that the case has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation to ensure that there is a fair and impartial investigation.

Court documents state that Cheatham was in possession of a Mossberg pump shotgun with an altered ID, indicating that the identification had been changed, altered, removed, or obliterated.

Additionally, court documents state that in Macon County, Cheatham is facing theft of property charges. Court documents state that Cheatham knowingly obtained or exerted unauthorized control of property having a value of over $2,500 with the intent to deprive the owner of the property.

No further information is available in this ongoing investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Ashley Wright of Moulton is accused of murdering her husband, Carl Jones, at the Relax Inn.
Moulton woman allegedly kills husband a year after separate stabbing incident
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile "just wants justice"
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile ‘just wants justice’
Payton and The Sugar Plum Fairy test WAFF's knowledge on the classic Christmas ballet
What does WAFF know about The Nutcracker?