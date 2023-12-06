TC Almon demolished as Decatur City leaders plan for more recreation options for community

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Piece by piece, the 53-year old TC Almon recreational facility is coming down.

This was a decision Decatur city leaders made based on a decrease in foot traffic.

“What it boiled down to was usage. TC Almon is very underutilized,” says District 3 Councilman Carlton McMasters.

McMasters says the site will eventually make way for an expansion of the city’s tennis courts.

This comes just one week following rumors of the closure of the Aquadome. McMasters says this is a part of a bigger plan to improve recreation options in the city.

“For years we were known for our recreation facilities and I think what you’re seeing this council do now is recommit ourselves to that and just make an investment in recreation for the folks that live in Decatur,” says McMasters.

But Robert Parker, former city planner, says this decision is taking away a resource from the community.

As a last ditch effort to save T-C Almon, Parker filed a petition with the court to stop knocking down the building, which failed.

“Neighborhoods need and have a recreation center,” Parker said.

Residents at Monday’s city council meeting say this will not only take away a recreational resource for the community, but change the way voting looks for all citizens.

“What are y’all gonna do now that TC Almon is getting broke down, everybody’s gotta go to Decatur Baptist to vote?” said resident Alainah Dailey. “I’m not doing that. Everybody in the city of Decatur has to go to one place to vote? How is that going to give all of these people an opportunity?”

Councilman Carlton McMasters has since told WAFF voters reporting to TC Almon originally will now report to a nearby event center during election times.

The closures of these three recreational facilities are apart of one major plan to form a grand centralized facility to be utilized by the entire city.

