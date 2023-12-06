Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Shop With a Hero looking for more volunteers to help children in need ahead of Christmas

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Shop With a Hero is partnering with Walmart and several local businesses on Saturday to provide Christmas to “at risk” children in Huntsville/Madison County School systems and they are looking for more heroes.

The group already has teachers and first responders who have signed up to participate but they are looking for even more heroes to come down and help out. They are looking for military personnel(active and veterans), law enforcement officers, firefighters, MedFlight, HEMSI, doctors, nurses, educators and school administrators.

On Saturday, each hero will be paired with a child and given a $100 gift card to shop with. The hero will aid the child in buying presents for their families and themselves.

The children come from the Buckhorn and Hazel Green school cluster. Some of the children have both parents in jail and live with relatives, had a house fire and have nothing, etc. Nearly 700 children are expected to attend.

The event will happen at the Walmart in Hazel Green (14595 US-231 431 N, Hazel Green, AL 35750) from 8 a.m. until roughly 12 p.m.

If you are a hero or if you know anyone who is that may want to volunteer their time, sign up on their website at shopwithahero.info.

