Shop unique gifts at Christkindlmarket this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For the second year, Arts Huntsville and Orion Ampitheater are teaming up to bring talented artists and vendors together for the valley’s most unique holiday market.

Christkindlemarket is presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union and it will showcase over 60 different vendors from December 8-10.

You'll find on-of-a-kind pieces at the market (Arts Huntsville)

Christkindlmarket Huntsville offers shoppers the opportunity to find that one-of-a-kind holiday gift, including handcrafted ornaments, decorations, jewelry, and apparel. Juried artists’ mediums present at the market include painting, drawing, mixed media, clay, glass, jewelry, fiber, photography, sculpture, and wood.

In addition to shopping, Christkindlmarket Huntsville will also offer a variety of family-friendly activities, including live music, storytelling, and children’s crafts. The full schedule of musical performances can be found at artshuntsville.org.

(Arts Huntsville)

One artist you’ll be able to hear is saxophonist, Alex D. Banks II.

Hear Alex live this weekend at the market (@alexbankssax on Instagram)

The market will be open during the following times:

Friday – 5-8 PM

Saturday – Noon – 8 PM

Sunday – Noon – 5 PM

