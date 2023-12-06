Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Shop unique gifts at Christkindlmarket this weekend

Learn more about the holiday market and get a sneak peek of one of its musical performers
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For the second year, Arts Huntsville and Orion Ampitheater are teaming up to bring talented artists and vendors together for the valley’s most unique holiday market.

Christkindlemarket is presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union and it will showcase over 60 different vendors from December 8-10.

You'll find on-of-a-kind pieces at the market
You'll find on-of-a-kind pieces at the market(Arts Huntsville)

Christkindlmarket Huntsville offers shoppers the opportunity to find that one-of-a-kind holiday gift, including handcrafted ornaments, decorations, jewelry, and apparel. Juried artists’ mediums present at the market include painting, drawing, mixed media, clay, glass, jewelry, fiber, photography, sculpture, and wood.

In addition to shopping, Christkindlmarket Huntsville will also offer a variety of family-friendly activities, including live music, storytelling, and children’s crafts. The full schedule of musical performances can be found at artshuntsville.org.

(Arts Huntsville)

One artist you’ll be able to hear is saxophonist, Alex D. Banks II.

Hear Alex live this weekend at the market
Hear Alex live this weekend at the market(@alexbankssax on Instagram)

The market will be open during the following times:

  • Friday – 5-8 PM
  • Saturday – Noon – 8 PM
  • Sunday – Noon – 5 PM

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds