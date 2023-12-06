Several Belle Mina residents fight to stop possible rock quarry

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in a small north Alabama town are voicing their frustrations on a proposed rock quarry. Belle Mina neighbors say it threatens their livelihood, homes and the environment.

Belle Mina Methodist Church Reverend Cody B. Gilliam says Belle Mina is a small, low-income and tight-knit community.

Gilliam says the rock quarry puts his century-old church in harm’s way. It’s less than two miles away from the proposed site at 7440 Mooresville Rd., Belle Mina, AL 35615.

“Your foundations gonna shift,” Gilliam said. “It’ll create tremors that could show up on a Richter Scale so it’s like creating earthquakes nearby.”

He’s also concerned for other older structures in the area.

“The buildings out here, there are a lot that have some age on them,” Gilliam said. “Homes built even earlier may not be as sturdy because of the way they are built so they are just as susceptible as we are for sure.”

According to a non-profit organization, Environmental Coalition on Standards, rock quarries can lead to sinkholes, eradication of biodiversity and more.

Two permits to start construction on the limestone quarry and dirt/chert mine are pending approval by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. Grayson Carter & Son Contracting, Inc. and Stoned, LLC submitted air and water permits.

The people of Belle Mina have until January 2 to submit public comments.

‘’We want to reach out to these people to let them see our faces and see we’re real people that live and occupy these historic buildings and this historic place,” Gilliam said.

A representative with ADEM says the comments must offer technically substantial information. That means you must provide a reason that the facility couldn’t meet the applicable environmental laws, rules or limits.

Gilliam is hosting a public forum at the Belle Mina Methodist Church at 6717 Co Rd 71, Tanner, AL 35671. It starts at 7 p.m.

Public comments can be submitted through this website or you can email Jefffrey Kitchens with the ADEM Water Division directly at water-permits@adem.alabama.gov.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.