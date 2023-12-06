Salvation Army Angel Tree program providing almost 2,000 children with Christmas gifts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas is the season of giving, and what better way to give back than to provide a child in need the perfect Christmas morning filled with presents, food, and essentials? Through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, you can do exactly that.

Families in need apply for the Angel Tree program, and once they are approved, their child’s Christmas list is placed on an Angel Tree tag on a tree throughout the community.

If you’re looking to adopt an angel this holiday season, the process is simple. Once you find an Angel Tree in your community, take the tag off the tree, purchase the items you want off of the list, and return your tag and your donations to the Salvation Army Church or the Parkway Place Mall. Just like that, you have given one family and one child a little bit of hope this holiday season.

“Here’s an opportunity for someone to make a difference in someone else’s life so that on Christmas day they’ll have food, they’ll have clothes, and they’ll have toys,” said Major Richard Watts, Commanding Officer of The Huntsville Salvation Army.

It’s not just toys on the lists. Watts said the biggest takeaway from an Angel Tree tag is the essentials you’re providing for that child in need.

“What good does it do to give a child a bike for Christmas if he doesn’t have shoes or doesn’t have a winter coat?” Watts said.

Watts added that this year he has seen more people give back than ever before. They started with around 2,000 angels and now they are down to 50. Which is where you can help.

“The community has really stepped up and taken the angel tree tags off of the tree, but we need just a little bit more,” Watts said. “The beautiful thing is we live in such a great community here in Huntsville and Madison County that the community is rising up.

“Last week, that number was 500 so now we’re down to 50 families left, 50 children left, for people to come and take the tags off of the tree.”

As Huntsville’s population grows, so does the families in need. The Angel Tree has seen a major spike lately, adding almost 800 more angels this year compared to 2022.

Which is why Watts said he is amazed that they have gotten the remaining Angel Tree tag numbers so low.

“The biggest thing that the Angel Tree program and the Salvation Army provides is hope,” Watts said.

All angel tree donations need to be dropped off before December 11th, which means there are only a few days left to adopt one of the remaining 50 angels.

If you are interested in adopting an angel, Watts said you can find the majority of the remaining Angel Tree tags at the Parkway Place Mall. Once you have purchased your donations, you can drop them off at The Salvation Army Church on Oakwood Ave or the Parkway Place Mall.

