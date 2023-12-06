Refining your home for the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re still looking for some decor ideas for the home this holiday season, you need to try this holiday tray. Julia Greene shared some ideas and trends she’s seen that will help to spruce up the home this season.

She says using realistic fake greens, pine cone stems, ribbons and bells can easily elevate any decoration set-up.

Spruce up your decor this season (Julia Greene)

If you want to see more decoration ideas and tips from Julia, check out her Instagram here!

