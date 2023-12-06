Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Refining your home for the holidays

Julia Greene shares some ideas for refining your holiday decor this year
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re still looking for some decor ideas for the home this holiday season, you need to try this holiday tray. Julia Greene shared some ideas and trends she’s seen that will help to spruce up the home this season.

She says using realistic fake greens, pine cone stems, ribbons and bells can easily elevate any decoration set-up.

If you want to see more decoration ideas and tips from Julia, check out her Instagram here!

