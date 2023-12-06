Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Moulton woman allegedly kills husband a year after separate stabbing incident

Ashley Wright of Moulton is accused of murdering her husband, Carl Jones, at the Relax Inn.
Ashley Wright of Moulton is accused of murdering her husband, Carl Jones, at the Relax Inn.(Photo provided)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Moulton woman out on bond for allegedly stabbing her husband a year ago is now accused of murdering the same man.

According to the Moulton Advertiser, Moulton police responded to the Relax Inn on November 30 and found 41-year-old Carl Jones stabbed to death with a puncture wound on his chest.

His wife, 25-year-old Ashley Wright, was later arrested without incident in Clarksdale, Mississippi following a traffic stop.

According to court records, Wright was out on bond for also stabbing Jones on December 1, 2022, at the Relax Inn. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that incident.

At the time, Wright was charged with domestic violence and assault. She was given a $10,000 bond that was later reduced to $5,000 in February of this year.

Wright was extradited to Moulton and booked into the Lawrence County Jail.

According to court records, Jones was charged with domestic violence-strangulation in Lauderdale County in June 2023. He pled guilty to a lesser charge in municipal court and the district attorney dropped the original charge.

