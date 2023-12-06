Moulton woman allegedly kills husband a year after separate stabbing incident

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Moulton woman out on bond for allegedly stabbing her husband a year ago is now accused of murdering the same man.

According to the Moulton Advertiser, Moulton police responded to the Relax Inn on November 30 and found 41-year-old Carl Jones stabbed to death with a puncture wound on his chest.

His wife, 25-year-old Ashley Wright, was later arrested without incident in Clarksdale, Mississippi following a traffic stop.

According to court records, Wright was out on bond for also stabbing Jones on December 1, 2022, at the Relax Inn. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that incident.

At the time, Wright was charged with domestic violence and assault. She was given a $10,000 bond that was later reduced to $5,000 in February of this year.

Wright was extradited to Moulton and booked into the Lawrence County Jail.

According to court records, Jones was charged with domestic violence-strangulation in Lauderdale County in June 2023. He pled guilty to a lesser charge in municipal court and the district attorney dropped the original charge.

