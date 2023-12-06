Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office: Two injured in ‘accidental’ firearm discharge in Somerville

Deals
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of what they are calling an “accidental firearm discharge” on Tuesday afternoon in Somerville.

Officials say the incident happened on Shasteen Lane and two people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries. One of those people were transported by EMS to the hospital.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

