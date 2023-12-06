Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

McDonald’s burger empire set for unprecedented growth over the next 4 years with 10,000 new stores

FILE - A McDonald's golden arches is shown at restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26,...
FILE - A McDonald's golden arches is shown at restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. McDonald’s expects to open nearly 10,000 restaurants over the next four years, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, a pace of growth that would be unprecedented even for the world's largest burger chain. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - McDonald’s expects to open nearly 10,000 restaurants over the next four years, a pace of growth that would be unprecedented even for the world’s largest burger chain.

Ahead of a daylong event for investors, the Chicago burger giant said Wednesday that it aims to have 50,000 restaurants in operation worldwide by the end of 2027. McDonald’s had 40,275 restaurants at the start of this year.

Other national chains are expanding at a rapid clip as well. Starbucks said last month it expects to have 55,000 stores globally by 2030, up from 38,000 today.

More details are expected Wednesday during McDonald’s investor event, including where store growth will be concentrated.

The company also announced a partnership with Google Cloud, which it said Wednesday will help it accelerate automated services and reduce complexity for its employees.

McDonald’s same-store sales rose nearly 9% worldwide in the third quarter, even as U.S. traffic fell slightly.

The company is focused on core menu items like Quarter Pounders and fries which, according to McDonald’s, make up 65% of sales systemwide.

Burgers with softer, freshly toasted buns, meltier cheese and more Big Mac sauce are coming to U.S. restaurants by the end of 2024 and most other markets by the end of 2025. McDonald’s said chicken sales are now on par with beef, and it plans to bring its McCrispy sandwich to nearly all global markets by 2025.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks as he meets with U.S. Attorney Damian Williams...
US files war crime charges against Russians accused of torturing an American in the Ukraine invasion
Source: CNN/CBS/GETTY IMAGES/COLUMBIA PICTURES/PFAW/GAP'S VOTE FOR ___ CHANNEL/COMEDY...
Legendary writer, producer Norman Lear dies at age 101
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom, mother of bride killed in wedding night crash clash over estate
Levi Combs was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping after police said he tried to...
Man arrested for trying to kidnap students at bus stop, police say
Salvation Army Angel Tree program providing almost 2,000 children with Christmas gifts
Salvation Army Angel Tree program providing almost 2,000 children with Christmas gifts