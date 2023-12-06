Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Man arrested in connection to November shooting in Florence

Azarian Brown was arrested in connection to a shooting last month on Norwood Boulevard.
Azarian Brown was arrested in connection to a shooting last month on Norwood Boulevard.(Lauderdale County Detention Center)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting last month on Norwood Boulevard.

Florence police said a home there had been hit by multiple bullets on November 4 but nobody inside the home at the time was injured.

Police said an investigation led them to Azarian Brown, who was arrested on Tuesday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The 20-year-old is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

