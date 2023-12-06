Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Man accused of murdering Ja’Marious Logan gets an attorney

15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan's were believed to have been found in Sylacauga.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man accused of murdering a 15-year-old now has an attorney.

Latorrie Gaddis is accused of killing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan.

Logan was reported missing in September. His body was later found in a shallow grave in Sylacauga.

Three others are also charged in connection to Logan’s death.

ALSO SEE: Ja’Marious Logan’s family hosts ‘Community Giving’ event in Huntsville

Gaddis is in the Madison County jail without bond.

His preliminary hearing is set for January 5th.

Court records show Gaddis will be represented by Joe Lampley and Whitney Tillman.

