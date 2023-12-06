Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Knives among items seized in Alabama prison trespassing arrests

Natalia Ridgeway and Charles Xavier Marshall are charged after allegedly trespassing at an...
Natalia Ridgeway and Charles Xavier Marshall are charged after allegedly trespassing at an Alabama prison facility and having prison contraband.(Source: Escambia County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple knives were found among evidence seized by law enforcement over the weekend after two people criminally trespassed at an Alabama prison facility, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The incident happened Sunday at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, ADOC said. Two suspects, Natalia Ridgeway and Charles Xavier Marshall, have since been arrested and charged with Attempting to Promote Prison Contraband I and Prohibited Activities.

The investigation started after a suspicious vehicle prompted correctional staff to request LESD K-9 assistance. When K-9 Units arrived, correctional staff had already stopped the vehicle and detained Ridgeway, who was driving, and Marshall, a passenger. It was determined that Marshall was a former ADOC inmate.

Two children, whose exact ages were not released, were in the back seat of the vehicle and were released to a family member.

Multiple knives were found among evidence seized by law enforcement over the weekend after two...
Multiple knives were found among evidence seized by law enforcement over the weekend after two people criminally trespassed at an Alabama prison facility, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)

Investigators recovered multiple pieces of contraband, which ADOC identified as:

  • Cell phones, phone chargers, and a pre-paid cell phone card
  • Wire cutters
  • Black clothing
  • A night vision monocular
  • A large hunting knife
  • 2 throwing knives and 1 regular knife
  • A used syringe
  • Additional miscellaneous packing

The suspects are being held at the Escambia County Detention Facility in Brewton. The investigation is ongoing and ADOC said more charges could follow.

