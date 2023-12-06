Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
How much do you know about The Nutcracker?

Payton and the Sugar Plum Fairy test WAFF’s knowledge
Payton and The Sugar Plum Fairy test WAFF's knowledge on the classic Christmas ballet
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s a Christmas classic that so many enjoy year after year. The Nutcracker is a beautiful ballet that tells the story of a little girl who falls in love with a rat as they navigate through a rat war...on ice. Or so the WAFF team thought.

Payton and Huntsville Ballet’s Abby Callahan went around and asked us to describe the plot of The Nutcracker from memory. Some of us did better than others, but it’s clear that we need to go see the ballet for a refresher.

If you too need a refresher, The Nutcracker will be at The VBC this weekend! To get tickets, click here.

Showtimes:

Fri, Dec 8th, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Sat, Dec 9th, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Sat, Dec 9th, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Sun, Dec 10th, 2023 at 1:00 pm

