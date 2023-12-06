Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance

Last week, Ashante Wells gave birth to a healthy baby girl. This week, they’re trying to find ways to stay warm in their apartment at Cadence at Bluff Park in Hoover.
Mom and kids with no heat want answers
By James Giles
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is on your side continuing to try and get to the bottom of what is going on at one Hoover apartment complex. Several residents say it’s been over a month since they last had heat in their apartments, including a mother and her four-day-old daughter.

Last week, Ashante Wells gave birth to a healthy baby girl. This week, they’re trying to find ways to stay warm in their apartment at Cadence at Bluff Park in Hoover. Wells, now a mother of two, says she hasn’t had heat since October 30. She let her property management know and says they offered to put her in new unit, but it was more than what she is already paying. She claims Tuesday is the first time she’s heard anything back from them since then. To stay warm, she’s been using a space heater to try and heat up two rooms in the apartment.

“It’s ridiculous, then talking about well the only way to get my heat fixed is if they get a permit approved but I’m like, it’s a gas heater. Just come on and fix it. That’s what y’all pay the maintenance men for, to come and fix our stuff. That’s crazy”, said Wells.

WBRC did reach out to the property management. At this time, they could not comment. WBRC also reached out the city of Hoover’s code enforcement to check on any issues with permits. At this time, we’re waiting on a response.

