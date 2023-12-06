Florence leaders proposes changes to Pine Street

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence city leaders are in the beginning stages of making some big changes on Pine Street.

The city held a meeting Wednesday morning to propose some changes to Pine Street.

Officials want to take Pine Street from four lanes down to two lanes with a turning lane in the middle.

The change will first happen from the University of North Alabama’s campus to Cypress Mill Road.

Assistant City Engineer Scott Sullivan says it’s to ensure the most safety for pedestrians.

“We wanted to start here because the biggest safety impact we thought we could have on Pine Street is on UNA’s campus and we wanted to do something on the campus there because that’s where the most pedestrians are and we could have the best impact on,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says he expects to propose the changes to the City Council in the next few months.

