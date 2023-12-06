Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Florence leaders proposes changes to Pine Street

Florence city leaders are in the beginning stages of making some big changes on Pine Street.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence city leaders are in the beginning stages of making some big changes on Pine Street.

The city held a meeting Wednesday morning to propose some changes to Pine Street.

ALSO SEE: TC Almon demolished as Decatur City leaders plan for more recreation options for community

Officials want to take Pine Street from four lanes down to two lanes with a turning lane in the middle.

The change will first happen from the University of North Alabama’s campus to Cypress Mill Road.

ALSO SEE: Several Belle Mina residents fight to stop possible rock quarry

Assistant City Engineer Scott Sullivan says it’s to ensure the most safety for pedestrians.

“We wanted to start here because the biggest safety impact we thought we could have on Pine Street is on UNA’s campus and we wanted to do something on the campus there because that’s where the most pedestrians are and we could have the best impact on,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says he expects to propose the changes to the City Council in the next few months.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

Source: Shikeem Washington
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Viral video of Reform police officer arresting man sparks outrage
Tyler Goodson - road where he lived
Tyler Goodson, man in ‘S-Town’ podcast shot during standoff is brain-dead, on life-support, coroner says
Shooting at the Walmart on Parkway East.
Man shot in stomach at Birmingham Walmart
Curtis Robinson, a 23-year-old Decatur man, was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in...
Decatur man killed in auto-ped crash in Lawrence County