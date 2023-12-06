Decatur man killed in auto-ped crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 23-year-old Decatur man was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Lawrence County on Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on Alabama 24 near Lawrence 359, about five miles southwest of Trinity.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Curtis Robinson was fatally struck by a Toyota Tacoma driven by 36-year-old Zachary Yasson of Moulton.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

