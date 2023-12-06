Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Decatur man killed in auto-ped crash in Lawrence County

Curtis Robinson, a 23-year-old Decatur man, was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in...
Curtis Robinson, a 23-year-old Decatur man, was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Lawrence County on Tuesday.(Atlanta News First)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 23-year-old Decatur man was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Lawrence County on Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on Alabama 24 near Lawrence 359, about five miles southwest of Trinity.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Curtis Robinson was fatally struck by a Toyota Tacoma driven by 36-year-old Zachary Yasson of Moulton.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

