Clear Skies & Cold Temperatures Expected Tonight

Clouds will continue to clear early and expect to see plenty of sunshine into the afternoon. Despite the sun though, it will be a breezy and cold day, so make sure you keep the winter coat handy. High temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees and winds will be brisk out of the north occasional gusting up to 20 mph. As we head into the evening hours, skies will stay clear, and winds will calm down. Overnight lows will fall quickly into the upper 20s and low 30s, so bundle up for that early morning commute!

Thursday and Friday will feature mainly sunny skies and warmer temperatures with afternoon highs around 60 degrees and overnight lows in the low 40s to round out your work and school week.

A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to the threat of heavy rainfall and gusty winds. While the likelihood of severe weather still remains to our west, we will continue to monitor this forecast closely for any changes. Expect increasing clouds Saturday with windy conditions through the morning. Rain will arrive during the late afternoon and continue overnight into Sunday morning. Non-thunderstorm related wind gusts could range from 30-35 mph, so be sure and secure any loose outdoor objects or holiday decor well ahead of time. Rainfall totals look to amount to one to two inches with higher amounts possible in localized areas.

We’ll dry out likely by noon Sunday with much cooler and drier air to follow for your next work and school week. Expect high temperatures to drop back into the 50s with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

