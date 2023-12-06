Breezy, sunny & cold today. A First Alert for the weekend for heavy rain & strong winds.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, clouds early will clear, We can expect plenty of sunshine by late-morning through the afternoon, but it will be breezy & cold day. High temps struggle to reach 50 degrees. For tonight, diminishing wind, clear conditions and cold. Temps around 30 degrees.

Thursday and Friday, mainly sunny and not as cold. High temps around 60 degrees. Overnight low temps around 40 degrees.

A FIRST ALERT issued for Saturday and Sunday. Increasing clouds Saturday with increasing winds through morning, rain arrive during the late afternoon. evening. A warm day, temps in the 60s. Saturday night, windy with heavy rain likely. Gusts to 30 MPH out the southwest, changing to the northwest by morning. Forecast rainfall totals of 1-2″, with locally higher amounts possible. A FIRST ALERT because of the combination of gusty winds and heavy rain. Sunday, morning rain, breezy and much cooler. Steady temps in the low 50s.

Sunshine returns for Monday and much of next with high temps in the 50s, low temps in the 30s.

