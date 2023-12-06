Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Breezy, sunny & cold today. A First Alert for the weekend for heavy rain & strong winds.

First Alert Weather
Good morning! For today, clouds early will clear, We can expect plenty of sunshine by...
Good morning! For today, clouds early will clear, We can expect plenty of sunshine by late-morning through the afternoon, but it will be breezy & cold day. High temps struggle to reach 50 degrees. For tonight, diminishing wind, clear conditions and cold. Temps around 30 degrees. Thursday and Friday, mainly sunny and not as cold. High temps around 60 degrees. Overnight low temps around 40 degrees. A FIRST ALERT issued for Saturday and Sunday. Increasing clouds Saturday with increasing winds through morning, rain arrive during the late afternoon. evening. A warm day, temps in the 60s. Saturday night, windy with heavy rain likely. Gusts to 30 MPH out the southwest, changing to the northwest by morning. Forecast rainfall totals of 1-2", with locally higher amounts possible. A FIRST ALERT because of the combination of gusty winds and heavy rain. Sunday, morning rain, breezy and much cooler. Steady temps in the low 50s. Sunshine returns for Monday and much of next with high temps in the 50s, low temps in the 30s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, clouds early will clear, We can expect plenty of sunshine by late-morning through the afternoon, but it will be breezy & cold day. High temps struggle to reach 50 degrees. For tonight, diminishing wind, clear conditions and cold. Temps around 30 degrees.

Thursday and Friday, mainly sunny and not as cold. High temps around 60 degrees. Overnight low temps around 40 degrees.

A FIRST ALERT issued for Saturday and Sunday. Increasing clouds Saturday with increasing winds through morning, rain arrive during the late afternoon. evening. A warm day, temps in the 60s. Saturday night, windy with heavy rain likely. Gusts to 30 MPH out the southwest, changing to the northwest by morning. Forecast rainfall totals of 1-2″, with locally higher amounts possible. A FIRST ALERT because of the combination of gusty winds and heavy rain. Sunday, morning rain, breezy and much cooler. Steady temps in the low 50s.

Sunshine returns for Monday and much of next with high temps in the 50s, low temps in the 30s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Sunny & Seasonal This Afternoon
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Sunshine, seasonal and breezy for Tuesday
WAFF Future Temps
Sunshine, seasonal and breezy for Tuesday
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Sunny but breezy Monday, dry week ahead