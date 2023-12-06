The Beasley Brothers coming to Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This Saturday at James Clemens High School in Madison, the 8th annual Christmas Time with The Beasley Brothers will take the stage. Putting their spin on your favorite Christmas classics and performing a few originals, this show will surely be one-of-a-kind.

The brothers have started planning for next year after releasing a new Christmas song last week. So, follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates on what’s next after the new year.

You can buy your tickets for the Christmas Time show here. The concert starts at 7 p.m., but doors will open at 6 p.m.

