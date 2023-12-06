23-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by car in Lawrence County
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 23-year-old Decatur man was killed after being hit by a car in Lawrence County on Tuesday.
The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on Alabama 24 near Lawrence 359, nearly five miles southwest of Trinity.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Curtis Robinson was fatally struck by a Toyota Tacoma driven by 36-year-old Zachary Yasson of Moulton.
Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
