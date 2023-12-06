12 Days of Giveaways: Publix

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re still recovering from the holidays like us, Publix is making the season easier by offering so many convenient and delicious options.

Explore a variety of mix and charcuterie boxes from Boar’s Head, yummy cakes and treats, and so much more in-store!

Before you head to your nearest location, be sure to enter our 12 Days of Giveaways for a chance to win a gift card from Publix!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.