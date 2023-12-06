Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
12 Days of Giveaways: Publix

Enter to win a gift card from Publix
Explore holiday goodies and charcuterie at Publix for all your holiday needs
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re still recovering from the holidays like us, Publix is making the season easier by offering so many convenient and delicious options.

Explore a variety of mix and charcuterie boxes from Boar’s Head, yummy cakes and treats, and so much more in-store!

Before you head to your nearest location, be sure to enter our 12 Days of Giveaways for a chance to win a gift card from Publix!

