Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Ala. Department of revenue on rebate check
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Revenue has commenced the distribution of rebates, offering $150 for individuals and $300 for joint filers. The distribution process began on December 1, 2023, providing a financial boost to eligible residents just in time for the holiday season.

However, some taxpayers may find themselves facing a longer wait period than anticipated.

In a statement released to WBRC tonight, the Department of Revenue acknowledged the substantial task at hand, stating, “The Alabama Department of Revenue is working diligently to process more than 1.9 million paper and direct deposit rebate checks in a timely manner. We are aware of the importance of these funds, and we are making every effort to expedite the processing while ensuring accuracy.”

The department clarified that the issuance of rebates, whether through direct deposit or paper check, commenced on December 1. Acknowledging the significance of these funds, the Department of Revenue urged patience from recipients, stating, “Please allow time for the rebate to be received.”

For those seeking additional information regarding their eligibility, the amount they may receive, and the expected mode of rebate delivery, the department directed taxpayers to visit the Alabama Department of Revenue’s FAQ page.

