What you need to know for the Limestone Co. Special School Tax Renewal Election

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 Special School Tax Renewal Election is happening tomorrow and here is all you need to know about it.

The election is to renew a $3 million special district property tax for Limestone County residents. According to the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce these are not new taxes but are taxes required to be renewed every 20 years.

This tax equates to $0.30 for each $100 of assessed property value, based off of years past, it will not impact residents in other school districts within Limestone County.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, these taxes make up a substantial amount of revenue to support students and teachers. They say in Fiscal Year 2023, this generated $3,692,087 for Athens City Schools to support school expenses, teacher salaries and facility costs.

If the tax is passed it will go into effect in October 2024.

Click here to view a sample ballot.

Click here to locate your polling place.

