Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Two injured in domestic-related call on Creely Dr. in Huntsville

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are on the scene of a domestic-related call that left two people injured.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says the incident happened on Creely Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries, one other person was transported by HEMSI to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries.

HPD officials say this is an isolated incident.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Hunter Pepper expresses support for Decatur Police officers involved in Steve Perkins death
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

Food recalls after lead in applesauce pouches
Alabama Health officials urging caution after Salmonella, lead issues in different food items
Rendering of Alabama's new Statehouse.
RSA: New Alabama Statehouse will cost up to $325M
Scene of wreck on Gault Ave. N
Police identify man hit, killed by UPS truck in Fort Payne
Jarrod Webster
Trial date set for former Killen Police officer accused of sexual assault
The town of Courtland is expanding its fire department from a volunteer department to a...
Lockheed Martin partners to provide 24/7 emergency service to Town of Courtland