Two injured in domestic-related call on Creely Dr. in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are on the scene of a domestic-related call that left two people injured.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says the incident happened on Creely Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries, one other person was transported by HEMSI to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries.

HPD officials say this is an isolated incident.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

