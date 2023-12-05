Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon, according to Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said the plane crashed in the area of Highway 127 and Witty Mill Road. He confirms two men died in the crash. The Limestone County Coroner Mike West has identified William Lloyd Huston, 67, of Huntsville and Nikul Navin Desai, 31, of Huntsville, as the victims. The two were flying out of Huntsville International Airport.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 11:57 a.m. A spokesperson with the National Transportation Safety Board said the plane that crashed was a Beech E95.

ALEA said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is responding to the scene. Troopers are assisting in securing the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

Scene of first responders surrounding plane crash near Hwy. 127 in Limestone Co.

