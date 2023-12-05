Trial date set for former Killen Police officer accused of sexual assault

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The trial date has been set for a former Killen Police Department officer who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop.

Jarrod Webster was indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 17 on Rape-1st Degree and Sodomy-1st Degree charges. Investigators say a female patient at the Crestwood Medical Center claimed that she had been sexually assaulted by a Killen Police officer.

Days after his arrest, Webster submitted his resignation to Killen Town Council and entered a not-guilty plea.

He was in court for what was supposed to be an Aniah’s Law hearing on Nov. 20 but his attorney asked for that hearing to be delayed. That hearing is set for Dec. 15.

In court documents filed on Monday, Webster’s trial date has been set for April 15, 2024. He is also set to have a status conference on April 1, 2024.

