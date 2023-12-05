Third suspect in Moulton homicide identified in court hearing

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -Investigators are naming a third suspect in the death of a Lawrence County man weeks after his murder during a home invasion.

This third suspect, Asia Hubbard, was named in court for the first time on Tuesday, during a hearing for one of the other suspects, Auburn Moore. Investigators said Dustin Grimes was shot and killed in his home trying to protect his wife Karen Grimes.

According to the testimony of Lieutenant Adam Lentz with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Karen Grimes said it was too dark to see who shot her husband. Although afterwards when they turned on the lights, Grimes said there were only two people in the room. Both were holding guns and had on masks. Lentz went on to say Auburn Moore and Jordan Hernandez were the two in the room at the time.

He said Hubbard was waiting in a car outside their home during the shooting and Moore later forced Hubbard to come inside to help steal things. The three then took Karen Grimes to Hubbard’s trailer where they kept her until Hernandez took her to an ATM to withdraw around $800. That is when Grimes made her escape and ran for help.

The Grimes knew Moore beforehand. Moore lived with the Grimes for two months leading up to the home invasion.

Moore and Hernandez are currently being held behind bars but investigators could not tell the whereabouts of Hubbard. Moore’s attorney did not know where she was currently either.

After Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Angela Terry denied Moore’s request for bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.