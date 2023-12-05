Sunshine, seasonal and breezy for Tuesday

Deals
First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning.  Fair skies and chilly temperatures in the 30s will start off our morning, jackets will certainly be a necessity when heading out the door. 

Some pockets of patchy fog are scattered across the Tennessee Valley this morning and should mix out around 9AM at the latest.  Today will be very similar to your Monday with seasonal high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s under mainly sunny skies.  Winds will start to increase through the afternoon and evening with occasional gusts over 20 miles per hour. 

It will be a cool and breezy evening for the Huntsville Christmas Parade with 6PM temperatures around 50 degrees.  Clouds will increase overnight with the northwest wind gusting over 25 miles per hour, morning wind chill values on Wednesday will likely be in the 20s!  Wednesday will start with early clouds before clearing out by late morning, high temperatures will stay in the middle to upper 40s for the majority of the day with a breezy north wind.  

Thursday and Friday will be quiet with high temps in the 50s and 60s.  We have the FIRST ALERT out for your weekend forecast for a potent low pressure system barreling in from the west.  Right now the timing is uncertain, but it looks like widespread rain showers and embedded thunderstorms will move in by late Saturday through Sunday lunchtime.  Our biggest concerns at the moment will be locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.  We will keep you updated on this tricky weekend forecast, keep checking back for the latest.

