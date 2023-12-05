Sunny & Seasonal This Afternoon

Today will be very similar to your Monday with seasonal high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s under mainly sunny skies. Winds will start to increase through the afternoon and evening with occasional gusts over 20 miles per hour. It will be a cool and breezy evening for the Huntsville Christmas Parade with temperatures at 6 p.m. around 50 degrees. Clouds will increase overnight with the northwest wind gusting over 25 miles per hour. This will slip morning wind chill values on Wednesday likely in the 20s, so dress warm for your early morning commute!

Wednesday will start with early clouds before clearing out by late morning with high temperatures will staying in the middle to upper 40s for the majority of the day and a breezy north wind. Thursday and Friday will be quiet with afternoon highs warming closer to normal in the 50s and 60s, and overnight lows remaining chilly in the 30s.

We have a 48 FIRST ALERT in effect for your weekend forecast due to a potent low-pressure system barreling in from the west. Right now, the timing is uncertain, but it looks like widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms will move in by late Saturday through Sunday lunchtime. Our biggest concerns at the moment will be locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. We will keep you updated on this tricky weekend forecast, so keep checking back for the latest!

