RSA: New Alabama Statehouse will cost up to $325M

Rendering of Alabama's new Statehouse.
Rendering of Alabama's new Statehouse.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - RSA has revealed the latest construction status for the new Statehouse.

Based on the initial design, the new building is expected to cost no more than $325 million. It will be paid for by RSA.

RSA says the trade tickets have been prepared for $350 million to cover any unforeseen expenses.

New documents indicate this amount does not include the demolition costs of the current Statehouse, nor does it cover the cost of a new greenspace or parking deck next to the Folsom Building. It will be up to the state Legislature to work out those costs.

Construction has already begun on the new building, which is located behind the current Statehouse. It is expected to be finished within three years.

