Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Protestors express frustration to city council amid hearings for officers involved in Steve Perkins death

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp and Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Many protestors were left disappointed following the Decatur City Council meeting held on Monday evening.

Their disappointment comes after no results were released following the determination hearings involving four police officer who shot and killed Steve Perkins outside of his home on Sept. 29.

Adding on to that disappointment was that Decatur Tab Bowling, who is determining if the officers will be fired or suspended, did not attend the city council meeting.

Before the meeting began, city council president Jacob Ladner informed the audience they Bowling would not be present and that there would be no discussion of the hearings.

NAACP President Rodney Gordon says city officials have waited long enough to discuss disciplinary action for the officers involved in Perkins’ death.

“The chief said they violated protocol, which he could have said from day one, and fired them from day one. After he said they violated protocol, the mayor could have said lets fire them from day one,” Gordon said.

During the moments of public comment, protestors continued to discuss the city’s handling of Perkins’ death.

Many of those citizens called out councilman Hunter Pepper for his “leaked” opinion statement sent to fellow councilmen, in support of the officers involved.

“As I begin to finish this letter I’d like to say individuals have stated that there was a plan to murder Mr. Perkins before the shooting and that isn’t the case. How do you know,” resident Kristi Love said.

“If you’re going to make a statement in the paper or wherever you made the statement and I read it.. learn how to spell,” says Perkins family member Sheryl Perkins.

After Monday’s meeting and receiving no update from Bowling, protesters still demand answers for Perkins’ wife, Catrela Perkins and her family.

“And I feel like everybody up here including the Mayor, and Chief [Todd]Pinion deserves to tell this woman on public national television that they are sorry for what they have put her through,” resident Teiana Walker said. “Where is the justice?”

Ladner says he expects Bowling will make an announcement regarding the hearing in the coming days. The investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Stephanie Green of Huntsville, Alabama.
Huntsville woman killed in Kentucky, officials still searching for suspect
A woman was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury after she allegedly stole from a woman...
Florence police arrest home healthcare worker accused of stealing from patient

Latest News

Protestors express frustration to city council amid hearings for officers involved in Steve...
Protestors express frustration to city council amid hearings for officers involved in Steve Perkins death
What you need to know for the Limestone Co. Special School Tax Renewal Election
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
One-bedroom apartment rents in the Shoals has shown an increase in the last year
This photo, taken by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, shows caged roosters taken in summer...
Grand Bay cockfighting ring had stadium seats, concession stands, investigator says