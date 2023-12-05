Protestors express frustration to city council amid hearings for officers involved in Steve Perkins death

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Many protestors were left disappointed following the Decatur City Council meeting held on Monday evening.

Their disappointment comes after no results were released following the determination hearings involving four police officer who shot and killed Steve Perkins outside of his home on Sept. 29.

Adding on to that disappointment was that Decatur Tab Bowling, who is determining if the officers will be fired or suspended, did not attend the city council meeting.

Before the meeting began, city council president Jacob Ladner informed the audience they Bowling would not be present and that there would be no discussion of the hearings.

NAACP President Rodney Gordon says city officials have waited long enough to discuss disciplinary action for the officers involved in Perkins’ death.

“The chief said they violated protocol, which he could have said from day one, and fired them from day one. After he said they violated protocol, the mayor could have said lets fire them from day one,” Gordon said.

During the moments of public comment, protestors continued to discuss the city’s handling of Perkins’ death.

Many of those citizens called out councilman Hunter Pepper for his “leaked” opinion statement sent to fellow councilmen, in support of the officers involved.

“As I begin to finish this letter I’d like to say individuals have stated that there was a plan to murder Mr. Perkins before the shooting and that isn’t the case. How do you know,” resident Kristi Love said.

“If you’re going to make a statement in the paper or wherever you made the statement and I read it.. learn how to spell,” says Perkins family member Sheryl Perkins.

After Monday’s meeting and receiving no update from Bowling, protesters still demand answers for Perkins’ wife, Catrela Perkins and her family.

“And I feel like everybody up here including the Mayor, and Chief [Todd]Pinion deserves to tell this woman on public national television that they are sorry for what they have put her through,” resident Teiana Walker said. “Where is the justice?”

Ladner says he expects Bowling will make an announcement regarding the hearing in the coming days. The investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues.

