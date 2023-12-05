Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Police identify man hit, killed by UPS truck in Fort Payne

Scene of wreck on Gault Ave. N
Scene of wreck on Gault Ave. N(Fort Payne Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been identified after being struck by a UPS Freightliner truck on Gault Ave. N in Fort Payne Tuesday morning.

According to the Fort Payne Police Department, officers responded to a scene involving a vehicle and pedestrian around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Gault Ave. N and Greenhill Blvd. NW, known as the North-Y.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that a 2022 Freightliner truck reportedly turned northbound onto Gault Ave. when the pedestrian, Cameron Mitchell McGill, 48, of Fort Payne was struck.

Police said McGill reportedly stepped in front of the truck and the driver was unable to avoid striking him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A representative with UPS provided the following statement on the incident:

We’re aware of a serious incident involving one of our vehicles and a pedestrian. As this is under investigation, we will defer all other questions to authorities.

Fort Payne Police continue to investigate the scene.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Fatal crash generic
Crash in Meridianville kills woman, injures man
Hunter Pepper expresses support for Decatur Police officers involved in Steve Perkins death
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

Jarrod Webster
Trial date set for former Killen Police officer accused of sexual assault
The town of Courtland is expanding its fire department from a volunteer department to a...
Lockheed Martin partners to provide 24/7 emergency service to Town of Courtland
Steve Perkins is seen
Determination hearings for Steve Perkins’ case to be completed by end of week, mayor says
Tracy Shehorn, 56, was arrested for custodial sexual misconduct and possession of a controlled...
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with inmate