Police identify man hit, killed by UPS truck in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been identified after being struck by a UPS Freightliner truck on Gault Ave. N in Fort Payne Tuesday morning.

According to the Fort Payne Police Department, officers responded to a scene involving a vehicle and pedestrian around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Gault Ave. N and Greenhill Blvd. NW, known as the North-Y.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that a 2022 Freightliner truck reportedly turned northbound onto Gault Ave. when the pedestrian, Cameron Mitchell McGill, 48, of Fort Payne was struck.

Police said McGill reportedly stepped in front of the truck and the driver was unable to avoid striking him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A representative with UPS provided the following statement on the incident:

We’re aware of a serious incident involving one of our vehicles and a pedestrian. As this is under investigation, we will defer all other questions to authorities.

Fort Payne Police continue to investigate the scene.

