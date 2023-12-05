Deals
One injured after shooting on Evangel Dr. in Huntsville

By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is injured after a shooting on Evangel Drive in Huntsville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of Evangel Drive around 12:45 p.m. One person has non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Service Inc.’s spokesperson Don Webster, the patient is outside of the motel at the 4430 University Drive address, but Evangel Drive is just steps away from there. The victim is believed to have walked/ran to the hotel after being shot.

Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident.

