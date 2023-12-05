One-bedroom apartment rents in the Shoals has shown an increase in the last year

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -New surveys are showing that rent is rising in the Shoals area. Those surveys show that rent for a one bedroom apartment in Florence is up between 30 and 40 percent from last year.

Florence resident Augie Erbe has been renting the same apartment for three years now. His rent was steady up until very recently, when it jumped up by over $100 a month.

“It was pretty substantial from what we’ve been paying in the past,” Erbe said.

One survey from Dwellsy reports the average rent for a one bedroom is up 40 percent from last year in Florence and Muscle Shoals. Erbe said this could make it hard for people to pay their rent on top of other necessities.

“It’s just hard on everyone,” Erbe said. “Everything is going up with prices now and that just makes it ever harder. I am one of the lucky ones, I do have a salary. In the first two years I lived here, I had to work two to three part time jobs to pay for everything.”

Sam Mashburn with the Shoals Chamber of Commerce said the average increase is nothing to worry about yet. He said it is going up because more high-end apartments are being built, and because more people are moving to the area. He said it is a small price to pay for expanding the cities in the Shoals area.

“No one likes to see their rent go up. No one wants that, but what everyone does like to see is people moving to our community, getting new attractions, shop and restaurants and things like that.”

Mashburn also said the Shoals is still below the national average for the cost of living.

“We are 15 percent below the national average for cost of living,” Mashburn said. “Being 15% below the national cost of living is a huge asset for the community. It’s something that helps us recruit people in and makes it a place that people want to move to.”

The average rent in Florence is currently the lowest in the state according to the Waller, Weeks and Johnson Rental Index. Mashburn contributes the increase in rent to the growth of the Shoals as a whole. He said the University of North Alabama is the fastest growing university in Alabama and Muscle Shoals is one of the fastest growing cities in Alabama.

